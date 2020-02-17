DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2020

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2020

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2020

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2020

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
