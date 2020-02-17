DGAP-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

17.02.2020



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Schloss Wachenheim AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.02.2020

Ort: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2019-2020













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Deutschland
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
