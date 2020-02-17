DGAP-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. február 17., hétfő, 11:01
Hiermit gibt die Schloss Wachenheim AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.02.2020
Ort: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2019-2020
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Schloss Wachenheim AG
|Niederkircher Straße 27
|54294 Trier
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.schloss-wachenheim.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
976729 17.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]