Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2020

Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2019-2020













Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
