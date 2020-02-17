DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








17.02.2020 / 11:43



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020

Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020

Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020

Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020

Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html













Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
