DGAP-News: gamigo AG; strategic main shareholder Media and Games Invest increases its stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%
2020. február 17., hétfő, 12:10
gamigo AG: strategic main shareholder Media and Games Invest increases its stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%
Media and Games Invest plc is a fast and profitable growing company in the digital online media and games markets. In addition to gamigo AG, its major holdings include ReachHero GmbH, a leading Influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising and PubNative GmbH, an SSP platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA, among others.
Following the acquisition, MGI aims to establish close cooperation between gamigo and its other subsidiaries and expects this to further improve the efficiency and profitability of gamigo and its other holdings.
Remco Westermann, CEO: "The expansion of MGI"s stake in gamigo is a positive step, as non-strategic shareholders will exit and gamigo can benefit from synergy potential with the other MGI companies. In particular, we see substantial synergy potential in customer acquisition for the gamigo games, in strengthening gamigo"s position in the mobile games sector and in the cooperation between the gamigo media companies and MGI"s media companies. We also see a further advantage in the now straight forward shareholder structure in combination with MGI"s access to the capital markets."
