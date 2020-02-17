



Hamburg, February 17, 2020 - gamigo AG ("gamigo", Bond ISIN: SE0011614445) announces today that its strategic main shareholder Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G; Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is acquiring 1.05 million additional gamigo shares, representing approximately 45.5% of the total outstanding gamigo shares. MGI is thus increasing its stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days. MGI has announced that it also plans to acquire the remaining gamigo shares.

Media and Games Invest plc is a fast and profitable growing company in the digital online media and games markets. In addition to gamigo AG, its major holdings include ReachHero GmbH, a leading Influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising and PubNative GmbH, an SSP platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA, among others.

Following the acquisition, MGI aims to establish close cooperation between gamigo and its other subsidiaries and expects this to further improve the efficiency and profitability of gamigo and its other holdings.

Remco Westermann, CEO: "The expansion of MGI"s stake in gamigo is a positive step, as non-strategic shareholders will exit and gamigo can benefit from synergy potential with the other MGI companies. In particular, we see substantial synergy potential in customer acquisition for the gamigo games, in strengthening gamigo"s position in the mobile games sector and in the cooperation between the gamigo media companies and MGI"s media companies. We also see a further advantage in the now straight forward shareholder structure in combination with MGI"s access to the capital markets."

About the gamigo group:



Since its founding in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. The gamigo group has over 350 employees at its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Berlin, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Redwood City, Austin, Bellevue (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company"s core portfolio includes successful games titles such as ArcheAge, Aura Kingdom, Defiance, Fiesta Online, Rift and Trove. gamigo is growing organically and through acquisitions and has made over 25 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as selected game assets.

