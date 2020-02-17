DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








17.02.2020



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Bayer Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.02.2020

Ort: http://www.bayer.de/jahresabschlussderbayerag2019


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.02.2020

Ort: http://www.bayer.com/bayeragfinancialstatements2019

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.02.2020

Ort: http://www.geschaeftsbericht.bayer.de


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.02.2020

Ort: http://www.annualreport.bayer.com













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
976863  17.02.2020 



