1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ralf Peter
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.34 EUR 56476.00 EUR
40.32 EUR 24192.00 EUR
40.58 EUR 60870.00 EUR
40.545 EUR 20272.50 EUR
40.325 EUR 40325.00 EUR
40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR
40.565 EUR 4056.50 EUR
40.565 EUR 56791.00 EUR
40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR
40.565 EUR 20282.50 EUR
40.705 EUR 20352.50 EUR
40.75 EUR 61125.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.4444 EUR 485333.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
