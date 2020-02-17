





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.02.2020 / 14:09









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Ralf Peter

Last name(s):

Thomas



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.14 EUR





20070.00 EUR



40.14 EUR





20070.00 EUR



40.14 EUR





20070.00 EUR



40.14 EUR





20070.00 EUR



40.34 EUR





56476.00 EUR



40.32 EUR





24192.00 EUR



40.58 EUR





60870.00 EUR



40.545 EUR





20272.50 EUR



40.325 EUR





40325.00 EUR



40.31 EUR





20155.00 EUR



40.565 EUR





4056.50 EUR



40.565 EUR





56791.00 EUR



40.31 EUR





20155.00 EUR



40.565 EUR





20282.50 EUR



40.705 EUR





20352.50 EUR



40.75 EUR





61125.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.4444 EUR





485333.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



