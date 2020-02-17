DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brilliant AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results





Brilliant AG: Preliminary result for the 2019 financial year





17-Feb-2020 / 15:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Profit warning

Preliminary result for the 2019 financial year

According to the preliminary figures for the financial year 2019, the annual result of the Brilliant AG Group will most likely be a consolidated net loss for the year, which will be between EUR 2.5 million and EUR 3.5 million and thus will be below the forecast for the consolidated net profit for the year of EUR 0.3 million.

This is the result of weaker earnings in the last quarter of 2019 on the one hand, and of unscheduled write-downs on inventories due to resolved adjustments to the strategy and product range on the other.

The figures stated are preliminary and unaudited. The final and audited annual and consolidated financial statements of Brilliant AG will be published in May 2020.