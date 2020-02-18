DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down

17-Feb-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST


Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down



Berlin, 17 February 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has stepped down at his own request as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from February 29, 2020. It is intended that Dr. Hoffmann will remain associated with the new ADLER group in the future in an advisory capacity.



ADLER Real Estate AG

