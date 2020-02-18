DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down
2020. február 17., hétfő, 17:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ADLER Real Estate AG
ISIN: DE0005008007
Public disclosure of inside information
Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down
Berlin, 17 February 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has stepped down at his own request as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from February 29, 2020. It is intended that Dr. Hoffmann will remain associated with the new ADLER group in the future in an advisory capacity.
ADLER Real Estate AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 398 018 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 639 61 92 28
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|976997
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
976997 17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]