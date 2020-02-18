DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die UBS AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.10.2020

Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.10.2020

Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zürich

Schweiz
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
