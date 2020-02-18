DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.02.2020 / 19:32




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Busch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
40.03 EUR 10527.89 EUR
40.035 EUR 11690.22 EUR
40.04 EUR 6926.92 EUR
40.045 EUR 20703.27 EUR
40.05 EUR 2923.65 EUR
40.055 EUR 7249.96 EUR
40.06 EUR 5207.80 EUR
40.065 EUR 2924.75 EUR
40.07 EUR 7332.81 EUR
40.075 EUR 2925.48 EUR
40.08 EUR 7334.64 EUR
40.085 EUR 14390.52 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.0552 EUR 100137.91 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
