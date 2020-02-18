





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Roland

Last name(s):

Busch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.03 EUR





10527.89 EUR



40.035 EUR





11690.22 EUR



40.04 EUR





6926.92 EUR



40.045 EUR





20703.27 EUR



40.05 EUR





2923.65 EUR



40.055 EUR





7249.96 EUR



40.06 EUR





5207.80 EUR



40.065 EUR





2924.75 EUR



40.07 EUR





7332.81 EUR



40.075 EUR





2925.48 EUR



40.08 EUR





7334.64 EUR



40.085 EUR





14390.52 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.0552 EUR





100137.91 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



