IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2019



Increased key performance indicators despite headwinds



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





- Group loans issued up 86% to 152 million EUR (12M/2018: 82 million EUR)

- Interest income up almost 108% more than doubled to 47.0 million EUR (12M/2018: 22.6 million EUR)

- EBITDA increased by 56.2% to 20.2 million EUR (12M/2018: 12,9 million EUR)

- Net profit for the period increase of 15% to 8.4 million EUR (12M/2018: 7.3 million EUR) mainly due to the double-increase of incomes

- Outlook 2020: +210 million EUR loans issued to +300,000 customers with net loan portfolio above 140 million EUR, revenue of +75 million EUR with a net profit margin of 20%



Tallinn, Estonia, 18 February 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, reported today unaudited results for 12M/2019.

"The increase of our key performance indicators in loans issued and revenue for the full year 2019 is satisfactory. In contrast, the loss of control over our operating activities in Kosovo had a negative impact on our targeted net loan portfolio and annual net profit margin. However, those who overcome obstacles also make progress. IuteCredit has two new operational country businesses in the Group from which we expect fast growth in new markets during the next periods. In addition, our product innovations contribute not only to fast and easy loan applications but also to completely new benefits for our customers. We are particularly proud to be the first financial company in Macedonia to offer debit cards from MasterCard.

For the full year 2020, we have set our own targets to more than 210 million EUR in loans issued to over 300 thousand customers. This corresponds to an increase of the net loan portfolio to EUR 140 million by the end of the year. We continue to focus on maintaining a high level of payment discipline on the part of our clients while keeping a strict eye on the share of operating costs in interest income. We expect 2020 total revenue to amount to over 75 million EUR and a net profit margin of 20%. A new technological platform will help to expand our range of financial services," said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.

The full unaudited report for 12M/2019 is available under https://iutecredit.com/investor-relations/#reports.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 12M 2019 results by means of a presentation on 19 February 2020, 10.00 CET. The call will be held in English.

Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5759877.

The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.



Contact:

IuteCredit



Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com



Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)



Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com



Phone: +372 50 52 72 9



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)



Sven Pauly, Consultant



Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com



Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:



IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.

www.iutecredit.com