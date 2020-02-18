DGAP-News: IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2019 - Increased key performance indicators despite headwinds
2020. február 18., kedd, 08:30
IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2019
- Interest income up almost 108% more than doubled to 47.0 million EUR (12M/2018: 22.6 million EUR)
- EBITDA increased by 56.2% to 20.2 million EUR (12M/2018: 12,9 million EUR)
- Net profit for the period increase of 15% to 8.4 million EUR (12M/2018: 7.3 million EUR) mainly due to the double-increase of incomes
- Outlook 2020: +210 million EUR loans issued to +300,000 customers with net loan portfolio above 140 million EUR, revenue of +75 million EUR with a net profit margin of 20%
"The increase of our key performance indicators in loans issued and revenue for the full year 2019 is satisfactory. In contrast, the loss of control over our operating activities in Kosovo had a negative impact on our targeted net loan portfolio and annual net profit margin. However, those who overcome obstacles also make progress. IuteCredit has two new operational country businesses in the Group from which we expect fast growth in new markets during the next periods. In addition, our product innovations contribute not only to fast and easy loan applications but also to completely new benefits for our customers. We are particularly proud to be the first financial company in Macedonia to offer debit cards from MasterCard.
For the full year 2020, we have set our own targets to more than 210 million EUR in loans issued to over 300 thousand customers. This corresponds to an increase of the net loan portfolio to EUR 140 million by the end of the year. We continue to focus on maintaining a high level of payment discipline on the part of our clients while keeping a strict eye on the share of operating costs in interest income. We expect 2020 total revenue to amount to over 75 million EUR and a net profit margin of 20%. A new technological platform will help to expand our range of financial services," said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.
The full unaudited report for 12M/2019 is available under https://iutecredit.com/investor-relations/#reports.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 12M 2019 results by means of a presentation on 19 February 2020, 10.00 CET. The call will be held in English.
Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5759877.
The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2033386603
|WKN:
|A2R5LG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|977447
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
977447 18.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]