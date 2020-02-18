DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction


Order to purchase Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 22,771.01 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
