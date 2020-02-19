DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes dividend of one euro per share for the 2019 financial year
2020. február 18., kedd, 17:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Management Board of TAKKT AG decided to propose a dividend of one euro per share for the 2019 financial year. This consists of a base dividend of EUR 0.55 and a special dividend of EUR 0.45. TAKKT"s dividend policy provides for a base dividend of 35 to 45 percent of the profit for the period. At the same time, the base dividend should not be lower than in the previous year. In the event of a very high equity ratio, payment of a special dividend is also possible. In the previous year, TAKKT distributed a base dividend of EUR 0.55 and a special dividend of EUR 0.30.
The cash flow strength of the business model and the high equity ratio of 58.5 percent at the end of 2019 allow a higher payout without restricting the solidity of the balance sheet and the ability of TAKKT to act on acquisitions. The Supervisory Board and Management Board will discuss the dividend for 2019 at the annual accounts meeting on March 25.
Contact:
Dr. Christian Warns
Director Corporate Finance/Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|978015
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
978015 18-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
