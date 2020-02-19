





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Müller



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of put options for 100,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 18.12.2020 and a strike price of EUR 84.00





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.98 EUR





1098000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.98 EUR





1098000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



