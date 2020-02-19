DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG concluded purchase agreement regarding Real with SCP Group
2020. február 18., kedd, 21:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
METRO AG ("METRO") concluded a notarized purchase agreement (signing) with The SCP Group S.à r.l. ("SCP Group") on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real").
The contractual terms are fully in line with the parameters communicated on 11 February 2020:
The purchase agreement is subject to the final approval by the board of directors of the stock listed Sistema PJSFC. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|978317
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
978317 18-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
