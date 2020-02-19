

METRO AG concluded purchase agreement regarding Real with SCP Group





METRO AG ("METRO") concluded a notarized purchase agreement (signing) with The SCP Group S.à r.l. ("SCP Group") on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real").



The contractual terms are fully in line with the parameters communicated on 11 February 2020:



Sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO for an Enterprise Value of approx. EUR 1bn.



METRO expects a net cash inflow of approx. EUR 0.3bn.



METRO continues to expect to receive more than EUR 1.5bn in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in the Chinese operations.



The expected excess capacity in METRO"s service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings. These measures are estimated to cause approx. EUR 0.2bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22.

The purchase agreement is subject to the final approval by the board of directors of the stock listed Sistema PJSFC. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.





Contact:



METRO AG



Sabrina Ley



Director Investor Relations

