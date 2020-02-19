DGAP-News: USU Software AG: USU wins research project for the use of AI in manufacturing
Predictive Maintenance - self-explanatory machine monitoring at a new level
"The goal is to enrich and train the ML algorithms with exactly the related data using new process technologies, in order to ultimately be able to automatically predict the "what" and "why" in a way that enables the service technician to understand the outcome. This creates trust and is the basis for making decisions," says Henrik Oppermann, Head of Research at USU.
The USU Group is the largest European provider of IT and knowledge management software. Market leaders from all sectors of the international economy use USU applications to create transparency, enhance agility, save costs and reduce their risks. In addition to USU AG, founded in 1977, USU Software AG - which is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN DE000A0BVU28) - also includes the subsidiaries Aspera GmbH, Aspera Technologies Inc., LeuTek GmbH, OMEGA Software GmbH and USU SAS.
Katana is a USU division specializing in big data analytics. Our portfolio addresses the entire range of data-driven digital service offerings. As a full-service provider, we generate your valuable data (smart data) and contribute it to the value chain in a pinpointed way throughout the service process (smart services). In the field of data analytics, we provide you not only with cutting-edge software products, but also the specialist know-how of our data scientists so as to find the ideal method for applying the right means of analysis. Our interactive approach is geared flexibly to your practical requirements - in all areas of industry.
