Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020



Address:

Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

























