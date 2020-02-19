DGAP-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








19.02.2020 / 15:01



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020

Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020

Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020

Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020

Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020

Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224













19.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




979197  19.02.2020 



