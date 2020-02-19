DGAP-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. február 19., szerda, 15:01







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Jungheinrich AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Jungheinrich AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








19.02.2020 / 15:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Jungheinrich AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.03.2020

Ort: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.03.2020

Ort: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.03.2020

Ort: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2020

Ort: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2020

Ort: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224













19.02.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




979197  19.02.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979197&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum