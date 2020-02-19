DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)



No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Grünwald, February 19, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) signed a contract via Dermapharm Beteiligungs GmbH to acquire Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG, based in Reinbek near Hamburg, Germany, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. With the closing of the transaction, Dermapharm Beteiligungs GmbH will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company that specializes in desensitization of allergies. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The purchase agreement is still subject to the approval of the relevant supervisory authority. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

