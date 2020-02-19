DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of Allergopharma

Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of Allergopharma


19-Feb-2020


Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of Allergopharma



Grünwald, February 19, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) signed a contract via Dermapharm Beteiligungs GmbH to acquire Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG, based in Reinbek near Hamburg, Germany, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. With the closing of the transaction, Dermapharm Beteiligungs GmbH will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company that specializes in desensitization of allergies. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The purchase agreement is still subject to the approval of the relevant supervisory authority. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2020.



