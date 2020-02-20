





With reference to the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sec. 33, 34 WpHG of 13 February 2020 of





- Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL, Leudelange, Luxemburg



- Gerlin N.V., Maarsbergen, The Netherlands



- Teslin Capital Management B.V., Maarsbergen, The Netherlands





we hereby give notice in the name and behalf of



1. Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Pipe SARL



2. Gerlin N.V. and Teslin Capital Management B.V.,



pursuant to Sec. 43 WpHG in the context of their participations in Suess Microtec SE, Garching, ISIN DE000A1K0235:





On February 13th 2020 we have submitted to you the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1, 34 WpHG that the voting interest held by the aforementioned parties in Suess Microtec SE exceeded the threshold of 10% on 13 February 2020, and amounted to 13,32% (2,546,865 voting rights) as per this date. For further details we refer to the aforementioned voting rights notification. In addition, we hereby notify you in the name and behalf of the above mentioned companies of the following pursuant to Sec. 43 para 1, WpHG:





a. Aim underlying the acquisition of the voting rights:





i. the parties invest with along-termin orientation aiming at generating a (trading) profit





ii. while the parties currently do not plan to acquire a significant extent of further voting rights within the next twelve months, they may acquire further voting rights if and to the extend this would be their interest;





iii. the parties aim to strengthen the supervisory board by exerting influence on the appointment or removal of its members, and





iv. the parties do not intend to achieve a material change in the company"s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds, or the company"s dividend policy.





b. Origin of the funds used





As the threshold of 10% of the voting rights has been exceeded only due to an attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG, no own funds or external funds were raised by the parties in order to exceed such threshold.































