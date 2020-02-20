





1. Details of issuer

Name:

RIB Software SE

Street:

Vaihinger Str. 151

Postal code:

70567

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): George Kounelakis

Date of birth: 13 Nov 1973



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Feb 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

9,99 %

2,43 %

12,42 %

51.899.298

Previous notification

9,29 %

5,74 %

15,03 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0Z2XN6

0

5184704

0,0 %

9,99 %

Total

5184704

9,99 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Contract for Difference

n/a

n/a

Cash

1261806

2,43 %







Total

1261806

2,43 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

George Kounelakis

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital(Cayman) Limited

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital LLP

%

%

%









George Kounelakis

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital(Cayman) Limited

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP

%

%

%

ENA Investment Capital (GP) Ltd

%

%

%

ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP

9,99 %

2,43 %

12,42 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

19 Feb 2020



