DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate





Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary Results 2019





19-Feb-2020 / 20:20 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary Results 2019

Based on the preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019, the management board of Instone Real Estate Group AG expects that the adjusted consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted Group EBIT)* amount to between 128 million euro and 130 million euro. The management board has previously guided for an adjusted 2019 Group EBIT between 110 million euro and 125 million euro.

Accordingly, based on the preliminary unaudited figures, the management board expects the adjusted gross profit margin to exceed 25 %. The previous guidance for the adjusted gross profit margin amounted to around 24%.

In addition, based on the preliminary unaudited figures, the management board of Instone Real Estate Group AG expects the following adjusted results* on group level for the fiscal year 2019:

- Adjusted Revenues: 733 to 738 million euro

- Volume of sales contracts: around 1.4 billion euro

Instone Real Estate Group AG will publish the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2019 as planned on 19 March 2020. At that time - within the previously communicated revenue range - Instone will also provide further details in relation to its fiscal year 2020 outlook.

* The definitions of the alternative performance measures mentioned in the notification can be found in the glossary on the company"s website under http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3400/glossary.html.

Contact

Instone Real Estate Group AG



Investor Relations



Thomas Eisenlohr



Grugaplatz 2-4



45131 Essen



Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-365



Fax: +49 (0)201 45355-904



E-Mail: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de