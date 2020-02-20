DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary Results 2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary Results 2019
Based on the preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019, the management board of Instone Real Estate Group AG expects that the adjusted consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted Group EBIT)* amount to between 128 million euro and 130 million euro. The management board has previously guided for an adjusted 2019 Group EBIT between 110 million euro and 125 million euro.
Accordingly, based on the preliminary unaudited figures, the management board expects the adjusted gross profit margin to exceed 25 %. The previous guidance for the adjusted gross profit margin amounted to around 24%.
In addition, based on the preliminary unaudited figures, the management board of Instone Real Estate Group AG expects the following adjusted results* on group level for the fiscal year 2019:
- Adjusted Revenues: 733 to 738 million euro
- Volume of sales contracts: around 1.4 billion euro
Instone Real Estate Group AG will publish the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2019 as planned on 19 March 2020. At that time - within the previously communicated revenue range - Instone will also provide further details in relation to its fiscal year 2020 outlook.
* The definitions of the alternative performance measures mentioned in the notification can be found in the glossary on the company"s website under http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3400/glossary.html.
Contact
Instone Real Estate Group AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 201 453 550
|E-mail:
|ir@instone.de
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
|WKN:
|A2NBX8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|979469
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
979469 19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
