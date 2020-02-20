DGAP-News: Into the future with two shirt sponsors
2020. február 20., csütörtök, 08:00
Evonik aligns partnership with BVB to international target groups.
1 & 1 takes on the role of shirt sponsor in the Bundesliga.
Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund will have two different shirt main sponsors from season 2020/2021 (starting: July 1st, 2020) onwards and for the first time in its history: the specialty chemicals group Evonik and the telecommunications company 1 & 1.
BVB increases sponsoring revenues with this new structure from season 2020/2021 onwards.
The contracts with the two shirt main sponsors each have a term until June 30, 2025.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|979443
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
979443 20.02.2020
