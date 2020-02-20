DGAP-News: Into the future with two shirt sponsors

Evonik aligns partnership with BVB to international target groups.



1 & 1 takes on the role of shirt sponsor in the Bundesliga.



Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund will have two different shirt main sponsors from season 2020/2021 (starting: July 1st, 2020) onwards and for the first time in its history: the specialty chemicals group Evonik and the telecommunications company 1 & 1.


Evonik opens the way for the innovative model by focusing the long-term partnership with BVB on international target groups. As a result, 1 & 1 takes over as shirt sponsor in the attractive environment of the Bundesliga. Evonik remains as hitherto shirt main sponsor in the international competitions (for example UEFA Champions League) and in the DFB-Cup.



BVB increases sponsoring revenues with this new structure from season 2020/2021 onwards.



The contracts with the two shirt main sponsors each have a term until June 30, 2025.





