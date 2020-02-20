DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








20.02.2020 / 09:54



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2020_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2020_e.pdf

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2020_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG

Berliner Ring 2

38440 Wolfsburg

Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir





 
