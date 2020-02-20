DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Correction of a release from 19/02/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. február 20., csütörtök, 11:59







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE







RIB Software SE: Correction of a release from 19/02/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.02.2020 / 11:59



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: RIB Software SE
Street: Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code: 70567
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): George Kounelakis
Date of birth: 13 Nov 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Feb 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9,99 % 2,43 % 12,42 % 51.899.298
Previous notification 9,29 % 5,74 % 15,03 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 0 5184704 0,0 % 9,99 %
Total 5184704 9,99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference n/a n/a Cash 1261806 2,43 %
      Total 1261806 2,43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


















































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
George Kounelakis % % %
ENA Investment Capital(Cayman) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP % % %
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital LLP 9,99 % 2,43 % 12,42 %
 


George Kounelakis % % %
ENA Investment Capital(Cayman) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP % % %
ENA Investment Capital (GP) Ltd % % %
ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP 9,99 % 2,43 % 12,42 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

19 Feb 2020














20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




979889  20.02.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979889&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum