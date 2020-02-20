DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Fabasoft AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.02.2020

Ort: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.02.2020

Ort: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Österreich
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
