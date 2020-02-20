DGAP-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. február 20., csütörtök, 16:24







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








20.02.2020 / 16:24



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/













20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




969939  20.02.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=969939&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum