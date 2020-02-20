DGAP-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
