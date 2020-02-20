DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

20.02.2020 / 16:52




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
40.560 EUR 4867.20 EUR
40.550 EUR 2392.45 EUR
40.550 EUR 6325.80 EUR
40.550 EUR 1419.25 EUR
40.550 EUR 10137.50 EUR
40.550 EUR 10137.50 EUR
40.490 EUR 10122.50 EUR
40.500 EUR 18225.00 EUR
40.500 EUR 22275.00 EUR
40.620 EUR 3655.80 EUR
40.620 EUR 4062.00 EUR
40.620 EUR 12592.20 EUR
40.620 EUR 3046.50 EUR
40.620 EUR 17263.50 EUR
40.700 EUR 20350.00 EUR
40.700 EUR 3785.10 EUR
40.700 EUR 325.60 EUR
40.700 EUR 4070.00 EUR
40.700 EUR 1994.30 EUR
40.700 EUR 10175.00 EUR
40.795 EUR 611.93 EUR
40.790 EUR 4690.85 EUR
40.785 EUR 4078.50 EUR
40.795 EUR 11014.65 EUR
40.795 EUR 9546.03 EUR
40.790 EUR 4894.80 EUR
40.800 EUR 1876.80 EUR
40.785 EUR 4078.50 EUR
40.790 EUR 41768.96 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.6548 EUR 249783.22 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
