1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Zindel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.560 EUR





4867.20 EUR



40.550 EUR





2392.45 EUR



40.550 EUR





6325.80 EUR



40.550 EUR





1419.25 EUR



40.550 EUR





10137.50 EUR



40.550 EUR





10137.50 EUR



40.490 EUR





10122.50 EUR



40.500 EUR





18225.00 EUR



40.500 EUR





22275.00 EUR



40.620 EUR





3655.80 EUR



40.620 EUR





4062.00 EUR



40.620 EUR





12592.20 EUR



40.620 EUR





3046.50 EUR



40.620 EUR





17263.50 EUR



40.700 EUR





20350.00 EUR



40.700 EUR





3785.10 EUR



40.700 EUR





325.60 EUR



40.700 EUR





4070.00 EUR



40.700 EUR





1994.30 EUR



40.700 EUR





10175.00 EUR



40.795 EUR





611.93 EUR



40.790 EUR





4690.85 EUR



40.785 EUR





4078.50 EUR



40.795 EUR





11014.65 EUR



40.795 EUR





9546.03 EUR



40.790 EUR





4894.80 EUR



40.800 EUR





1876.80 EUR



40.785 EUR





4078.50 EUR



40.790 EUR





41768.96 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.6548 EUR





249783.22 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



