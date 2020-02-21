DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring
2020. február 20., csütörtök, 22:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)
CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring
Munich/New York, 20 February 2020. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA is creating a new 50:50 partnership with US promoter Michael Cohl. With this partnership, CTS EVENTIM together with Michael Cohl, will actively acquire world-class content for global touring.
For EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM"s Promoter network, this step marks the next milestone. The partnership is set to provide a comprehensive global live entertainment platform, from concept creation to production and promotion for world-class content.
Both partners will contribute to the partnership. While Michael Cohl will add his concert business and comprehensive network, CTS EVENTIM will provide full access to the EVENTIM LIVE network, ticketing platform and its full portfolio of products and services around live events.
Both partners CTS EVENTIM and Michael Cohl hold 50 percent of the shares of the new company. CTS EVENTIM is fully consolidating revenues and earnings according to IFRS and has a controlling interest. The entity is based in New York City, USA and will be led by Michael Cohl and Glenn Orsher.
About CTS EVENTIM
