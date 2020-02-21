DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2019
2020. február 21., péntek, 07:00
Comunicato stampa del 21 febbraio 2020
Rapporto annuale di BB Biotech AG al 31 dicembre 2019
BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2019
BB Biotech AG ha presentato in data odierna il rapporto annuale per l"esercizio 2019. Oltre ai dati sottoposti ad audit relativi alla chiusura annuale, tale documento contiene anche informazioni dettagliate circa il settore delle biotecnologie e il posizionamento di BB Biotech, gli ambiti terapeutici seguiti e le posizioni in portafoglio.
Nel 2019 BB Biotech ha registrato un andamento positivo in un contesto di mercato generalmente favorevole. Considerando l"intero anno, il rendimento totale dell"azione è stato del 18.5% in CHF e 23.4% in EUR, leggermente al di sotto della performance del portafoglio pari al 23.4% in CHF e al 28.1% in EUR. I dati consolidati e sottoposti a revisione per l"intero esercizio 2019 indicano un utile netto di CHF 677 milioni, contro una perdita netta di CHF 471 milioni accusata nel 2018.
Il rapporto annuale 2019 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
Disclaimer
Materiale supplementare per il messaggio:
Documento: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GMANVEBXFM
Titolo del documento: Comunicato stampa
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|979817
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
979817 21.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]