BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2019

















21.02.2020







Comunicato stampa del 21 febbraio 2020



Rapporto annuale di BB Biotech AG al 31 dicembre 2019







BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2019







BB Biotech AG ha presentato in data odierna il rapporto annuale per l"esercizio 2019. Oltre ai dati sottoposti ad audit relativi alla chiusura annuale, tale documento contiene anche informazioni dettagliate circa il settore delle biotecnologie e il posizionamento di BB Biotech, gli ambiti terapeutici seguiti e le posizioni in portafoglio.



Nel 2019 BB Biotech ha registrato un andamento positivo in un contesto di mercato generalmente favorevole. Considerando l"intero anno, il rendimento totale dell"azione è stato del 18.5% in CHF e 23.4% in EUR, leggermente al di sotto della performance del portafoglio pari al 23.4% in CHF e al 28.1% in EUR. I dati consolidati e sottoposti a revisione per l"intero esercizio 2019 indicano un utile netto di CHF 677 milioni, contro una perdita netta di CHF 471 milioni accusata nel 2018.





Come già annunciato il 17 gennaio 2020, BB Biotech propone il pagamento di un dividendo ordinario di CHF 3.40 per azione, pari come nell"esercizio precedente a un rendimento del 5% sul corso medio ponderato per i volumi dell"azione nel mese di dicembre 2019. Viene così riconfermata e portata avanti la politica dei dividendi introdotta nel 2013.



Il rapporto annuale 2019 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.







Per ulteriori informazioni:



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com









Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech AG è una società d"investimento con sede a Sciaffusa/Svizzera ed è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. Dal 1993 la società investe in aziende specializzate nello sviluppo di farmaci innovativi, operative prevalentemente negli Stati Uniti e nell"Europa occidentale. BB Biotech è uno degli investitori leader nel campo delle biotecnologie. Ai fini della selezione delle posizioni in portafoglio, BB Biotech fa affidamento sulla pluriennale esperienza del proprio prestigioso Consiglio di Amministrazione e sull"analisi fondamentale condotta dall"esperto team di gestione di Bellevue Asset Management AG.



Disclaimer



Il presente comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni previsionali e aspettative, nonché valutazioni, opinioni e ipotesi. Tali affermazioni sono basate sulle stime attuali di BB Biotech AG nonché dei suoi direttori e funzionari, e sono quindi soggette a rischi e a incertezze che possono variare nel tempo. Poiché gli sviluppi effettivi possono discostarsi significativamente da quanto preventivato, BB Biotech AG e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi responsabilità a tale riguardo. Tutte le dichiarazioni con carattere previsionale contenute nel presente comunicato stampa vengono effettuate soltanto in riferimento alla data della relativa pubblicazione; BB Biotech AG e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi obbligo volto ad aggiornare qualsivoglia dichiarazione previsionale a seguito di nuove informazioni, eventi futuri o altri fattori.





