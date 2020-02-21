DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report
2020. február 21., péntek, 07:00
Media release as of February 21, 2020
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2019
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2019 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
BB Biotech performed well in 2019 in a generally favorable market environment. For the full year, total share return was 18.5% in CHF and 23.4% in EUR, slightly behind the portfolio performance of 23.4% in CHF, and 28.1% in EUR. The consolidated and audited full year 2019 data showed a net gain of CHF 677 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 471 mn for 2018.
As already announced on January 17, 2020, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.40 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2019. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.
BB Biotech"s annual report 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28, Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch
Company profile
Disclaimer
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NLENAJPUSF
Document title: Media release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|979817
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
979817 21.02.2020
