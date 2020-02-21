



DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG





/ Key word(s): Annual Results













BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report (news with additional features)

















21.02.2020 / 07:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release as of February 21, 2020

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2019





BB Biotech AG publishes its 2019 annual report





BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2019 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

BB Biotech performed well in 2019 in a generally favorable market environment. For the full year, total share return was 18.5% in CHF and 23.4% in EUR, slightly behind the portfolio performance of 23.4% in CHF, and 28.1% in EUR. The consolidated and audited full year 2019 data showed a net gain of CHF 677 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 471 mn for 2018.

As already announced on January 17, 2020, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.40 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2019. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.

BB Biotech"s annual report 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.





For further information:

Investor Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch



Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch



Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00, Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28, Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch



www.bbbiotech.com







Company profile



BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Disclaimer



This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech AG, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.