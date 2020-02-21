DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results





Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results of the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020





21-Feb-2020





In the first half-year of the financial year 2019/2020 Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds in the amount of EUR 297.4 m. (previous first half-year EUR 256.0 m). The performance indicator is calculated as total revenue plus the gross transfer proceeds generated.

Borussia Dortmund Group achieved consolidated revenues amounted to EUR 236.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 213.8 m.)

Profit of the group in the first half year of the fiscal year 2019/2020 amounted to EUR 3.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR 17.6 m.). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 4.5 m. (previous first half-year EUR 19.6 m.). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 54.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR 57.6 m.).

The group revenues amounted to EUR 236.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 213.8 m.) in total and spread as follows: EUR 22.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 27.3 m.) match operations; EUR 113.1 m. (previous first half-year EUR 105.5m.) TV-Rights; EUR 50.5 m. (previous first half-year EUR 46.5m.) advertising; EUR 29.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 16.3 m.) conference catering other and EUR 21.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 18.2 m.) merchandise.

Net transfer income which includes the gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and any selling costs incurred, amounted to EUR 11.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 20.4 m.)

Personnel expenses of the group amounted to EUR 111.5 m. (previous first half-year EUR 101.3 m.). Depreciations of the group increased to EUR 49.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 36.9 m.). Compared to the previous year period the other operating expenses amounted to EUR 70.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 68.1 m.).

The group financial result amounted to EUR -0.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR -1.0 m.), the tax expense amounted to EUR -1.5 m. (previous first half-year: EUR -2.0 m.).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated quarterly financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2019/2020 can be downloaded as of February 28th, 2020 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric "publications".

Dortmund, February 21st, 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

