STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








21.02.2020 / 13:07



STADA Arzneimittel AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Internet: www.stada.de





 
