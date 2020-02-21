DGAP-AFR: KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2020

Address: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/berichte.html?year=2020













Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
