Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.02.2020 / 17:26




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


























































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Matthew J. White
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Share Options ("Options")

Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 31,090 options (expiring on 25 February 2024) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 and the withholding of 23,336 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.07 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 7,754 net shares that were sold at a weighted average price of US$223.99 and the exercise of 15,060 options (expiring 26 February 2023) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 and the withholding of 10,993 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$222.64 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 4,067 net shares that were sold at a price of US$223.74
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$128.80 31,090 Options
    Disposal
    US224.07 23,336 Ordinary Shares
    US$223.99 7,754 Ordinary Shares
    Exercise
    US$110.58 15,060 Options
    Disposal  
    US$222.64 10,993 Ordinary Shares
    US$223.74 4,067 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 18 FEB 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 23,336 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.07) and 10,993 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$222.64) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 31,090 and 15,060 Ordinary Shares, respectively and taxes.













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
