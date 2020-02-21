





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















21.02.2020 / 17:23









Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Executive VP EMEA Gases

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Linde public limited company

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Share Options ("Options")



Ordinary Shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

Nature of the transactions

Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of



Ordinary Shares



The exercise of 35,220 options (expiring on 26 February 2023) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 and the withholding of 25,649 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.06 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 9,571 net shares that were held; and the exercise of 43,005 options (expiring 28 February 2022) over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$109.68 and the withholding of 30,576 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$224.04 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 12,429 net shares that were held.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Exercise





US$110.58

35,220 Options





Disposal





US$224.06

25,649 Ordinary Shares





Exercise





US$109.68

43,005 Options





Disposal







US$224.04

30,576 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

Dates of the transactions

18 FEB 2020

Place of the transactions

New York Stock Exchange

Additional Information

25,649 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.06) and 30,576 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$224.04) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 35,220 and 43,005 Ordinary Shares, respectively and taxes.



























