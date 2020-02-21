DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG english

21.02.2020 / 18:19




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: EICOM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Eichler
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JOST Werke AG


b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
34.15 EUR 17279.90 EUR
34.20 EUR 21340.80 EUR
34.25 EUR 9384.50 EUR
34.30 EUR 11387.60 EUR
34.35 EUR 13430.85 EUR
34.40 EUR 129550.40 EUR
34.45 EUR 177589.75 EUR
34.50 EUR 52681.50 EUR
34.55 EUR 12990.80 EUR
34.60 EUR 6712.40 EUR
34.70 EUR 52050.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.4417 EUR 504398.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
