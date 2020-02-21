





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

EICOM GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Eichler

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JOST Werke AG





b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000JST4000





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.15 EUR





17279.90 EUR



34.20 EUR





21340.80 EUR



34.25 EUR





9384.50 EUR



34.30 EUR





11387.60 EUR



34.35 EUR





13430.85 EUR



34.40 EUR





129550.40 EUR



34.45 EUR





177589.75 EUR



34.50 EUR





52681.50 EUR



34.55 EUR





12990.80 EUR



34.60 EUR





6712.40 EUR



34.70 EUR





52050.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

34.4417 EUR





504398.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-19; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



