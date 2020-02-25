DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

2020. február 24., hétfő, 19:09















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.02.2020 / 19:07




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
88.40 EUR 5038.80 EUR
88.40 EUR 3801.20 EUR
88.20 EUR 352.80 EUR
88.20 EUR 12877.20 EUR
88.00 EUR 5456.00 EUR
88.00 EUR 3168.00 EUR
88.00 EUR 13376.00 EUR
88.00 EUR 8800.00 EUR
88.10 EUR 6959.90 EUR
88.10 EUR 6255.10 EUR
88.00 EUR 11440.00 EUR
88.00 EUR 8800.00 EUR
88.00 EUR 1760.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 9381.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 3894.00 EUR
88.40 EUR 353.60 EUR
88.40 EUR 15558.40 EUR
88.30 EUR 10596.00 EUR
88.30 EUR 13245.00 EUR
88.10 EUR 17620.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 9027.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 2655.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 1062.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 4956.00 EUR
88.50 EUR 6372.00 EUR
88.80 EUR 6482.40 EUR
88.80 EUR 4440.00 EUR
88.80 EUR 2397.60 EUR
90.10 EUR 1351.50 EUR
90.10 EUR 901.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 4955.50 EUR
90.10 EUR 2973.30 EUR
90.10 EUR 4234.70 EUR
90.10 EUR 19281.40 EUR
90.10 EUR 2342.60 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 1711.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 5496.10 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 7208.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 3604.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 15030.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 3694.10 EUR
90.10 EUR 1802.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 6487.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 6487.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 6487.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 3784.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 10812.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 10451.60 EUR
90.10 EUR 4685.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 8469.40 EUR
90.10 EUR 10631.80 EUR
90.10 EUR 3874.30 EUR
90.10 EUR 6487.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 1711.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 6487.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 10812.00 EUR
90.10 EUR 10451.60 EUR
90.10 EUR 4234.70 EUR
90.10 EUR 1531.70 EUR
90.10 EUR 1711.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 2612.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 2612.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 810.90 EUR
90.10 EUR 9190.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 6667.40 EUR
90.10 EUR 1982.20 EUR
90.10 EUR 180.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
89.28 EUR 446406.10 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














24.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



57009  24.02.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum