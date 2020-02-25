





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

KF030332 GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cornelius

Last name(s):

Patt

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

88.40 EUR





5038.80 EUR



88.40 EUR





3801.20 EUR



88.20 EUR





352.80 EUR



88.20 EUR





12877.20 EUR



88.00 EUR





5456.00 EUR



88.00 EUR





3168.00 EUR



88.00 EUR





13376.00 EUR



88.00 EUR





8800.00 EUR



88.10 EUR





6959.90 EUR



88.10 EUR





6255.10 EUR



88.00 EUR





11440.00 EUR



88.00 EUR





8800.00 EUR



88.00 EUR





1760.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





9381.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





3894.00 EUR



88.40 EUR





353.60 EUR



88.40 EUR





15558.40 EUR



88.30 EUR





10596.00 EUR



88.30 EUR





13245.00 EUR



88.10 EUR





17620.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





9027.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





2655.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





1062.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





4956.00 EUR



88.50 EUR





6372.00 EUR



88.80 EUR





6482.40 EUR



88.80 EUR





4440.00 EUR



88.80 EUR





2397.60 EUR



90.10 EUR





1351.50 EUR



90.10 EUR





901.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





4955.50 EUR



90.10 EUR





2973.30 EUR



90.10 EUR





4234.70 EUR



90.10 EUR





19281.40 EUR



90.10 EUR





2342.60 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





1711.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





5496.10 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





7208.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





3604.00 EUR



90.00 EUR





15030.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





3694.10 EUR



90.10 EUR





1802.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





6487.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





6487.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





6487.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





3784.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





10812.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





10451.60 EUR



90.10 EUR





4685.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





8469.40 EUR



90.10 EUR





10631.80 EUR



90.10 EUR





3874.30 EUR



90.10 EUR





6487.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





1711.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





6487.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





10812.00 EUR



90.10 EUR





10451.60 EUR



90.10 EUR





4234.70 EUR



90.10 EUR





1531.70 EUR



90.10 EUR





1711.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





2612.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





2612.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





810.90 EUR



90.10 EUR





9190.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





6667.40 EUR



90.10 EUR





1982.20 EUR



90.10 EUR





180.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

89.28 EUR





446406.10 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



