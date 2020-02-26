DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Stefan Reineck and Gerhard Pegam resign from Supervisory Board
2020. február 25., kedd, 15:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Stefan Reineck informed the Company today that he will resign from his position as Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS Micro Tec SE with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year, which will be held on 20 May 2020.
In addition, Mr. Gerhard Pegam has informed the Company today of his decision to resign from his position as Member of the Supervisory Board with the statutory period of notice of one month.
The Company would like to thank Dr. Reineck and Mr. Pegam very much for their many years of commitment.
Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sabine Radeboldt
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 32007-451
|E-mail:
|ir@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|983095
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
983095 25-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
