DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Stefan Reineck and Gerhard Pegam resign from Supervisory Board





25-Feb-2020 / 15:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Stefan Reineck informed the Company today that he will resign from his position as Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS Micro Tec SE with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year, which will be held on 20 May 2020.

In addition, Mr. Gerhard Pegam has informed the Company today of his decision to resign from his position as Member of the Supervisory Board with the statutory period of notice of one month.

The Company would like to thank Dr. Reineck and Mr. Pegam very much for their many years of commitment.

Contact:SÜSS MicroTec SESabine RadeboldtInvestor RelationsSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com