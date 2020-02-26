



Dialog Semiconductor Connects the Next Generation of Industry 4.0 Devices with Highly Optimized IO-Link IC

















Latest IO-Link IC in Dialog"s growing family of Industrial IoT products provides robust connectivity to the smallest, most cost-sensitive IO-Link Devices

London, United Kingdom - February 26, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced the latest member of its IO-Link product family, the CCE4503. The addition of this new IO-Link IC both expands the company"s reach into the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market and connects the smallest and most price-sensitive IO-Link Device sensors and actuators.

The CCE4503 is the first IO-Link IC to be launched by Dialog following its acquisition of Creative Chips in November 2019 and complements the company"s well-established family of IO-Link Device and Master ICs. IO-Link is the first globally standardized, serial bi-directional point-to-point communication technology (IEC 61131-9) for an industrial automation network. It provides robust communications for the last meters between sensors, actuators and any fieldbus within a network.

The CCE4503 is a highly robust and easy-to-use device-side IO-Link-compliant transceiver that combines IO-Link standard communications with advanced protection circuitry and low power dissipation, within a tiny DFN10 3x3mm package. This makes it possible to add IO-Link connectivity to the most space-constricted industrial sensor and actuator devices. The design has also been rigorously optimized for cost, enabling a greater number of IO-Link devices to benefit from the IO-Link connectivity that provides deeper data access to the cloud.

"Industrial sensors and actuators are integrating more functionality in smaller form factors with greater demands for cloud connectivity," said Dr. Lutz Porombka, Vice President of Dialog"s Industrial Mixed Signal Business Unit. "The CCE4503 and its optimized feature set is the result of customer-driven demand for a smaller, more cost-efficient IO-Link solution that enables the next generation of Industry 4.0 devices."

The CCE4503, now currently sampling, is supported by a comprehensive set of development support tools, industry standard IO-Link software and a full-featured customer evaluation board.

Media Contact:



Mark Tyndall



SVP Corporate Development & Strategy



Dialog Semiconductor



Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndall@diasemi.com



Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com



Twitter: @DialogSemi



About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.420 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,075 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961