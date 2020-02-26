DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro

Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro


26.02.2020 / 09:50 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro


Leipzig, 26. Februar 2020 - Die Geschäftsführung der Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH hat heute beschlossen, die 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 (ISIN: DE000A255DF3) um bis zu ca. 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro aufzustocken. Die neuen Schuldverschreibungen sollen ab heute prospektfrei im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung ausschließlich bei institutionellen Investoren in Deutschland und Europa zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich Stückzinsen platziert werden. Die zufließenden Mittel sind vor allem für die Finanzierung weiterer Investitionen im Segment Hybrid- und Elektroantriebe sowie auch zur Stärkung des Working Capital vorgesehen.

Wichtiger Hinweis:

Diese Veröffentlichung ist weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren. Die Wertpapiere, die Gegenstand dieser Veröffentlichung sind, werden durch die Emittentin ausschließlich im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und im europäischen Ausland angeboten.


Diese Veröffentlichung ist darüber hinaus nicht zur Verbreitung, Übermittlung oder Veröffentlichung, direkt oder indirekt, insgesamt oder in Teilen, in die bzw. in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanada, Australien und Japan sowie in Ländern bestimmt, in denen die Verbreitung dieser Veröffentlichung rechtswidrig ist.


Insbesondere wurden die Wertpapiere nicht und werden nicht gemäß dem U.S. Securities Act von 1933 in der jeweils geltenden Fassung ("Securities Act") registriert und dürfen nicht ohne Registrierung gemäß dem Securities Act oder Vorliegen einer anwendbaren Ausnahmeregelung von den Registrierungspflichten in den Vereinigten Staaten angeboten oder verkauft werden.

Kontakt:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8896906 25

E-Mail: nzwl@better-orange.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH

Ostende 5

04288 Leipzig

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 34297 85 202
Fax: +49 34297 85 302
E-Mail: gf.sekretariat@nzwl.de
Internet: www.nzwl.de
ISIN: DE000A13SAD4
WKN: A1YC1F
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
