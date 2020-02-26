DGAP-Ad-hoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe





Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro





Leipzig, 26. Februar 2020 - Die Geschäftsführung der Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH hat heute beschlossen, die 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 (ISIN: DE000A255DF3) um bis zu ca. 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro aufzustocken. Die neuen Schuldverschreibungen sollen ab heute prospektfrei im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung ausschließlich bei institutionellen Investoren in Deutschland und Europa zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich Stückzinsen platziert werden. Die zufließenden Mittel sind vor allem für die Finanzierung weiterer Investitionen im Segment Hybrid- und Elektroantriebe sowie auch zur Stärkung des Working Capital vorgesehen.



Wichtiger Hinweis:



Diese Veröffentlichung ist weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren. Die Wertpapiere, die Gegenstand dieser Veröffentlichung sind, werden durch die Emittentin ausschließlich im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und im europäischen Ausland angeboten.





Diese Veröffentlichung ist darüber hinaus nicht zur Verbreitung, Übermittlung oder Veröffentlichung, direkt oder indirekt, insgesamt oder in Teilen, in die bzw. in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanada, Australien und Japan sowie in Ländern bestimmt, in denen die Verbreitung dieser Veröffentlichung rechtswidrig ist.





Insbesondere wurden die Wertpapiere nicht und werden nicht gemäß dem U.S. Securities Act von 1933 in der jeweils geltenden Fassung ("Securities Act") registriert und dürfen nicht ohne Registrierung gemäß dem Securities Act oder Vorliegen einer anwendbaren Ausnahmeregelung von den Registrierungspflichten in den Vereinigten Staaten angeboten oder verkauft werden.



Kontakt:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel.: +49 (0)89 8896906 25



E-Mail: nzwl@better-orange.de