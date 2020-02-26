DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro
2020. február 26., szerda, 09:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Aufstockung der 6,5% Schuldverschreibungen 2019/2025 um bis zu 6,8 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 15 Mio. Euro
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH
|Ostende 5
|04288 Leipzig
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 34297 85 202
|Fax:
|+49 34297 85 302
|E-Mail:
|gf.sekretariat@nzwl.de
|Internet:
|www.nzwl.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SAD4
|WKN:
|A1YC1F
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|983859
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
983859 26.02.2020 CET/CEST
