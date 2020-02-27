DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








26.02.2020 / 18:34



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 Feb 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.49 % 4.54 % 5.03 % 123565586
Previous notification 3.74 % 1.19 % 4.93 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 603109 0.00 % 0.49 %
Total 603109 0.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall)

1689157 1.37 %
    Total 1689157 1.37 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG




























































































































































































































































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
EXCHANGEABLE BOND 18.09.2024

436 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0.02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 20.03.2020

13400 0.01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 20.03.2020

180000 0.15 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:125 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0.02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 20.03.2020

47000 0.04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:145 ) 17.04.2020

60000 0.05 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 19.06.2020

34400 0.03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 19.06.2020

55000 0.04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 19.06.2020

31000 0.03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 19.06.2020

10000 0.01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) 19.06.2020

102000 0.08 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:128 ) 19.06.2020

12600 0.01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.09.2020

200000 0.16 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) 18.09.2020

70000 0.06 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 18.12.2020

35000 0.03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 18.12.2020

50000 0.04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.12.2020

185000 0.15 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 18.06.2021

500 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:280 ) 18.06.2021

1500 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 17.12.2021

32000 0.03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 17.12.2021

25000 0.02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 17.12.2021

30000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:110 ) 20.03.2020

7000 0.01 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 20.03.2020

15000 0.01 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 20.03.2020

180000 0.15 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) 19.06.2020

30000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 19.06.2020

18800 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.09.2020

200000 0.16 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) 18.09.2020

25000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) 18.09.2020

125000 0.10 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 18.09.2020

37500 0.03 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:84 ) 18.12.2020

50000 0.04 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 18.12.2020

30000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 18.06.2021

25000 0.02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 17.12.2021

25000 0.02 %
WARRANTS 14.12.2020

1494 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

928 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020

1930 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

51 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020

56 0 %
WARRANTS 14.09.2020

1933 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

26 0 %
WARRANTS 20.02.2020

5 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:120) 21.02.2020

29700 0.02 %
OTC SWAP 20.03.2020

215566 0.17 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:129.95) 27.03.2020

6156 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.61) 31.03.2020

13255 0.01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:121.12) 31.03.2020

4954 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:100) 17.04.2020

47400 0.04 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80.95) 27.04.2020

9882 0.01 %
OTC SWAP 05.05.2020

92146 0.07 %
OTC SWAP 15.05.2020

1547 0 %
OTC SWAP 18.05.2020

4288 0 %
OTC SWAP 19.05.2020

479000 0.39 %
OTC SWAP 20.05.2020

327 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80) 19.06.2020

64200 0.05 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:147.75) 17.08.2020

2707 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:146.16) 24.08.2020

13684 0.01 %
OTC SWAP 02.09.2020

17560 0.01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.21) 04.09.2020

4865 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:145.5) 30.09.2020

11134 0.01 %
OTC SWAP 02.10.2020

1836 0 %
OTC SWAP 02.12.2020

46376 0.04 %
OTC SWAP 17.12.2020

252440 0.20 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.29) 03.02.2021

4861 0 %
OTC SWAP 09.09.2021

24927 0.02 %
OTC SWAP 30.11.2021

11246 0.01 %
OTC SWAP 02.08.2022

238250 0.19 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.66) 07.10.2022

14196 0.01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:71.88) 05.12.2022

20868 0.02 %
OTC SWAP 02.02.2023

181539 0.15 %
OTC SWAP 24.02.2023

8907 0.01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:57.04) 19.01.2026

49085 0.04 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:66.6) 09.02.2026

22523 0.02 %
      Total 3919984 3.17 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

21 Feb 2020














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




981891  26.02.2020 



