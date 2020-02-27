





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 Feb 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.49 %

4.54 %

5.03 %

123565586

Previous notification

3.74 %

1.19 %

4.93 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

603109

0.00 %

0.49 %

Total

603109

0.49 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Shares on Loan (right to recall)





1689157

1.37 %





Total

1689157

1.37 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

EXCHANGEABLE BOND

18.09.2024





436

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

20.03.2020





25000

0.02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

20.03.2020





13400

0.01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

20.03.2020





180000

0.15 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:125 )

20.03.2020





25000

0.02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

20.03.2020





47000

0.04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:145 )

17.04.2020





60000

0.05 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

19.06.2020





34400

0.03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

19.06.2020





55000

0.04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

19.06.2020





31000

0.03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

19.06.2020





10000

0.01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )

19.06.2020





102000

0.08 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:128 )

19.06.2020





12600

0.01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.09.2020





200000

0.16 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )

18.09.2020





70000

0.06 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

18.12.2020





35000

0.03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

18.12.2020





50000

0.04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.12.2020





185000

0.15 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

18.06.2021





500

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:280 )

18.06.2021





1500

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

17.12.2021





32000

0.03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

17.12.2021





25000

0.02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

17.12.2021





30000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:110 )

20.03.2020





7000

0.01 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

20.03.2020





15000

0.01 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

20.03.2020





180000

0.15 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )

20.03.2020





25000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )

19.06.2020





30000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

19.06.2020





18800

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.09.2020





200000

0.16 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )

18.09.2020





25000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )

18.09.2020





125000

0.10 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

18.09.2020





37500

0.03 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:84 )

18.12.2020





50000

0.04 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

18.12.2020





30000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

18.06.2021





25000

0.02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

17.12.2021





25000

0.02 %

WARRANTS

14.12.2020





1494

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





928

0 %

WARRANTS

16.03.2020





1930

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





51

0 %

WARRANTS

16.03.2020





56

0 %

WARRANTS

14.09.2020





1933

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





26

0 %

WARRANTS

20.02.2020





5

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:120)

21.02.2020





29700

0.02 %

OTC SWAP

20.03.2020





215566

0.17 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:129.95)

27.03.2020





6156

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.61)

31.03.2020





13255

0.01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:121.12)

31.03.2020





4954

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:100)

17.04.2020





47400

0.04 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80.95)

27.04.2020





9882

0.01 %

OTC SWAP

05.05.2020





92146

0.07 %

OTC SWAP

15.05.2020





1547

0 %

OTC SWAP

18.05.2020





4288

0 %

OTC SWAP

19.05.2020





479000

0.39 %

OTC SWAP

20.05.2020





327

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80)

19.06.2020





64200

0.05 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:147.75)

17.08.2020





2707

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:146.16)

24.08.2020





13684

0.01 %

OTC SWAP

02.09.2020





17560

0.01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.21)

04.09.2020





4865

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:145.5)

30.09.2020





11134

0.01 %

OTC SWAP

02.10.2020





1836

0 %

OTC SWAP

02.12.2020





46376

0.04 %

OTC SWAP

17.12.2020





252440

0.20 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.29)

03.02.2021





4861

0 %

OTC SWAP

09.09.2021





24927

0.02 %

OTC SWAP

30.11.2021





11246

0.01 %

OTC SWAP

02.08.2022





238250

0.19 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.66)

07.10.2022





14196

0.01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:71.88)

05.12.2022





20868

0.02 %

OTC SWAP

02.02.2023





181539

0.15 %

OTC SWAP

24.02.2023





8907

0.01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:57.04)

19.01.2026





49085

0.04 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:66.6)

09.02.2026





22523

0.02 %







Total

3919984

3.17 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Citigroup Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Financial Products Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Feb 2020



