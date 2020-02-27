DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
26.02.2020 / 18:34
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Einsteinring 35
|PLZ:
|85609
|Ort:
|Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,49 %
|4,54 %
|5,03 %
|123565586
|letzte Mitteilung
|3,74 %
|1,19 %
|4,93 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|0
|603109
|0,00 %
|0,49 %
|Summe
|603109
|0,49 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe
|1689157
|1,37 %
|
|
|Summe
|1689157
|1,37 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|EXCHANGEABLE BOND
|18.09.2024
|436
|0 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )
|20.03.2020
|25000
|0,02 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )
|20.03.2020
|13400
|0,01 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )
|20.03.2020
|180000
|0,15 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:125 )
|20.03.2020
|25000
|0,02 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )
|20.03.2020
|47000
|0,04 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:145 )
|17.04.2020
|60000
|0,05 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )
|19.06.2020
|34400
|0,03 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )
|19.06.2020
|55000
|0,04 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )
|19.06.2020
|31000
|0,03 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )
|19.06.2020
|10000
|0,01 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )
|19.06.2020
|102000
|0,08 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:128 )
|19.06.2020
|12600
|0,01 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )
|18.09.2020
|200000
|0,16 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )
|18.09.2020
|70000
|0,06 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )
|18.12.2020
|35000
|0,03 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )
|18.12.2020
|50000
|0,04 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )
|18.12.2020
|185000
|0,15 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )
|18.06.2021
|500
|0 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:280 )
|18.06.2021
|1500
|0 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )
|17.12.2021
|32000
|0,03 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )
|17.12.2021
|25000
|0,02 %
|LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )
|17.12.2021
|30000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:110 )
|20.03.2020
|7000
|0,01 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )
|20.03.2020
|15000
|0,01 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )
|20.03.2020
|180000
|0,15 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )
|20.03.2020
|25000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )
|19.06.2020
|30000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )
|19.06.2020
|18800
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )
|18.09.2020
|200000
|0,16 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )
|18.09.2020
|25000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )
|18.09.2020
|125000
|0,10 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )
|18.09.2020
|37500
|0,03 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:84 )
|18.12.2020
|50000
|0,04 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )
|18.12.2020
|30000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )
|18.06.2021
|25000
|0,02 %
|SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )
|17.12.2021
|25000
|0,02 %
|WARRANTS
|14.12.2020
|1494
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|15.06.2020
|928
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|16.03.2020
|1930
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|15.06.2020
|51
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|16.03.2020
|56
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|14.09.2020
|1933
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|15.06.2020
|26
|0 %
|WARRANTS
|20.02.2020
|5
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:120)
|21.02.2020
|29700
|0,02 %
|OTC SWAP
|20.03.2020
|215566
|0,17 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:129.95)
|27.03.2020
|6156
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.61)
|31.03.2020
|13255
|0,01 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:121.12)
|31.03.2020
|4954
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:100)
|17.04.2020
|47400
|0,04 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80.95)
|27.04.2020
|9882
|0,01 %
|OTC SWAP
|05.05.2020
|92146
|0,07 %
|OTC SWAP
|15.05.2020
|1547
|0 %
|OTC SWAP
|18.05.2020
|4288
|0 %
|OTC SWAP
|19.05.2020
|479000
|0,39 %
|OTC SWAP
|20.05.2020
|327
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80)
|19.06.2020
|64200
|0,05 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:147.75)
|17.08.2020
|2707
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:146.16)
|24.08.2020
|13684
|0,01 %
|OTC SWAP
|02.09.2020
|17560
|0,01 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.21)
|04.09.2020
|4865
|0 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:145.5)
|30.09.2020
|11134
|0,01 %
|OTC SWAP
|02.10.2020
|1836
|0 %
|OTC SWAP
|02.12.2020
|46376
|0,04 %
|OTC SWAP
|17.12.2020
|252440
|0,20 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.29)
|03.02.2021
|4861
|0 %
|OTC SWAP
|09.09.2021
|24927
|0,02 %
|OTC SWAP
|30.11.2021
|11246
|0,01 %
|OTC SWAP
|02.08.2022
|238250
|0,19 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.66)
|07.10.2022
|14196
|0,01 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:71.88)
|05.12.2022
|20868
|0,02 %
|OTC SWAP
|02.02.2023
|181539
|0,15 %
|OTC SWAP
|24.02.2023
|8907
|0,01 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:57.04)
|19.01.2026
|49085
|0,04 %
|OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:66.6)
|09.02.2026
|22523
|0,02 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|3919984
|3,17 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Citigroup Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Financial Products Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
26.02.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de