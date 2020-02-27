DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

26.02.2020 / 18:34



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.02.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,49 % 4,54 % 5,03 % 123565586
letzte Mitteilung 3,74 % 1,19 % 4,93 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 603109 0,00 % 0,49 %
Summe 603109 0,49 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG













Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

1689157 1,37 %
    Summe 1689157 1,37 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG




























































































































































































































































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
EXCHANGEABLE BOND 18.09.2024

436 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0,02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 20.03.2020

13400 0,01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 20.03.2020

180000 0,15 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:125 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0,02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 20.03.2020

47000 0,04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:145 ) 17.04.2020

60000 0,05 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 19.06.2020

34400 0,03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 19.06.2020

55000 0,04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 19.06.2020

31000 0,03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 19.06.2020

10000 0,01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) 19.06.2020

102000 0,08 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:128 ) 19.06.2020

12600 0,01 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.09.2020

200000 0,16 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) 18.09.2020

70000 0,06 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) 18.12.2020

35000 0,03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 18.12.2020

50000 0,04 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.12.2020

185000 0,15 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 18.06.2021

500 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:280 ) 18.06.2021

1500 0 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 17.12.2021

32000 0,03 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 17.12.2021

25000 0,02 %
LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 17.12.2021

30000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:110 ) 20.03.2020

7000 0,01 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 20.03.2020

15000 0,01 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) 20.03.2020

180000 0,15 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) 20.03.2020

25000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) 19.06.2020

30000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 19.06.2020

18800 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) 18.09.2020

200000 0,16 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) 18.09.2020

25000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) 18.09.2020

125000 0,10 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 18.09.2020

37500 0,03 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:84 ) 18.12.2020

50000 0,04 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) 18.12.2020

30000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) 18.06.2021

25000 0,02 %
SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) 17.12.2021

25000 0,02 %
WARRANTS 14.12.2020

1494 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

928 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020

1930 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

51 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020

56 0 %
WARRANTS 14.09.2020

1933 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020

26 0 %
WARRANTS 20.02.2020

5 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:120) 21.02.2020

29700 0,02 %
OTC SWAP 20.03.2020

215566 0,17 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:129.95) 27.03.2020

6156 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.61) 31.03.2020

13255 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:121.12) 31.03.2020

4954 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:100) 17.04.2020

47400 0,04 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80.95) 27.04.2020

9882 0,01 %
OTC SWAP 05.05.2020

92146 0,07 %
OTC SWAP 15.05.2020

1547 0 %
OTC SWAP 18.05.2020

4288 0 %
OTC SWAP 19.05.2020

479000 0,39 %
OTC SWAP 20.05.2020

327 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80) 19.06.2020

64200 0,05 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:147.75) 17.08.2020

2707 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:146.16) 24.08.2020

13684 0,01 %
OTC SWAP 02.09.2020

17560 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.21) 04.09.2020

4865 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:145.5) 30.09.2020

11134 0,01 %
OTC SWAP 02.10.2020

1836 0 %
OTC SWAP 02.12.2020

46376 0,04 %
OTC SWAP 17.12.2020

252440 0,20 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.29) 03.02.2021

4861 0 %
OTC SWAP 09.09.2021

24927 0,02 %
OTC SWAP 30.11.2021

11246 0,01 %
OTC SWAP 02.08.2022

238250 0,19 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.66) 07.10.2022

14196 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:71.88) 05.12.2022

20868 0,02 %
OTC SWAP 02.02.2023

181539 0,15 %
OTC SWAP 24.02.2023

8907 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:57.04) 19.01.2026

49085 0,04 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:66.6) 09.02.2026

22523 0,02 %
      Summe 3919984 3,17 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

21.02.2020














