1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.02.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,49 %

4,54 %

5,03 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

3,74 %

1,19 %

4,93 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

603109

0,00 %

0,49 %

Summe

603109

0,49 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe





1689157

1,37 %





Summe

1689157

1,37 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

EXCHANGEABLE BOND

18.09.2024





436

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

20.03.2020





25000

0,02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

20.03.2020





13400

0,01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

20.03.2020





180000

0,15 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:125 )

20.03.2020





25000

0,02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

20.03.2020





47000

0,04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:145 )

17.04.2020





60000

0,05 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

19.06.2020





34400

0,03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

19.06.2020





55000

0,04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

19.06.2020





31000

0,03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

19.06.2020





10000

0,01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )

19.06.2020





102000

0,08 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:128 )

19.06.2020





12600

0,01 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.09.2020





200000

0,16 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:130 )

18.09.2020





70000

0,06 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:150 )

18.12.2020





35000

0,03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

18.12.2020





50000

0,04 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.12.2020





185000

0,15 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

18.06.2021





500

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:280 )

18.06.2021





1500

0 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

17.12.2021





32000

0,03 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

17.12.2021





25000

0,02 %

LONG CALL OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

17.12.2021





30000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:110 )

20.03.2020





7000

0,01 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

20.03.2020





15000

0,01 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:200 )

20.03.2020





180000

0,15 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )

20.03.2020





25000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )

19.06.2020





30000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

19.06.2020





18800

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:180 )

18.09.2020





200000

0,16 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:92 )

18.09.2020





25000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:68 )

18.09.2020





125000

0,10 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

18.09.2020





37500

0,03 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:84 )

18.12.2020





50000

0,04 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:120 )

18.12.2020





30000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:140 )

18.06.2021





25000

0,02 %

SHORT PUT OPTION ( Strike Price:100 )

17.12.2021





25000

0,02 %

WARRANTS

14.12.2020





1494

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





928

0 %

WARRANTS

16.03.2020





1930

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





51

0 %

WARRANTS

16.03.2020





56

0 %

WARRANTS

14.09.2020





1933

0 %

WARRANTS

15.06.2020





26

0 %

WARRANTS

20.02.2020





5

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:120)

21.02.2020





29700

0,02 %

OTC SWAP

20.03.2020





215566

0,17 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:129.95)

27.03.2020





6156

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.61)

31.03.2020





13255

0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:121.12)

31.03.2020





4954

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:100)

17.04.2020





47400

0,04 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80.95)

27.04.2020





9882

0,01 %

OTC SWAP

05.05.2020





92146

0,07 %

OTC SWAP

15.05.2020





1547

0 %

OTC SWAP

18.05.2020





4288

0 %

OTC SWAP

19.05.2020





479000

0,39 %

OTC SWAP

20.05.2020





327

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:80)

19.06.2020





64200

0,05 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:147.75)

17.08.2020





2707

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:146.16)

24.08.2020





13684

0,01 %

OTC SWAP

02.09.2020





17560

0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.21)

04.09.2020





4865

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:145.5)

30.09.2020





11134

0,01 %

OTC SWAP

02.10.2020





1836

0 %

OTC SWAP

02.12.2020





46376

0,04 %

OTC SWAP

17.12.2020





252440

0,20 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:82.29)

03.02.2021





4861

0 %

OTC SWAP

09.09.2021





24927

0,02 %

OTC SWAP

30.11.2021





11246

0,01 %

OTC SWAP

02.08.2022





238250

0,19 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:105.66)

07.10.2022





14196

0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:71.88)

05.12.2022





20868

0,02 %

OTC SWAP

02.02.2023





181539

0,15 %

OTC SWAP

24.02.2023





8907

0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:57.04)

19.01.2026





49085

0,04 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION (Strike Price:66.6)

09.02.2026





22523

0,02 %







Summe

3919984

3,17 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Citigroup Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Financial Products Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

21.02.2020



