Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Quartalsberichtes übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.















Hiermit gibt die EVN AG bekannt, dass der Quartalsbericht Q1 ab sofort unter der folgenden Internetadresse verfügbar ist:

Berichtsart: Quartalsbericht Q1


Sprache: Deutsch


Ort: https://www.evn.at/publikationen


Sprache: Englisch


Ort: https://www.evn.at/publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Österreich
Internet: www.evn.at





 
