DGAP-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2020. február 27., csütörtök, 07:30
EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q1
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
983949 27.02.2020
