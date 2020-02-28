DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp sells Elevator Technology business for €17.2 billion to consortium of bidders led by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation
2020. február 27., csütörtök, 19:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
thyssenkrupp sells its Elevator Technology business entirely to a consortium led by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation. The respective Executive Board decision was approved on Thursday evening by the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG. The purchase agreement has been signed. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the current fiscal year. The purchase price (assuming closing on June 30, 2020) is €17.2 billion. thyssenkrupp will reinvest part of the purchase price (€1.25 billion) in a stake in the elevator business. The transaction is subject to merger control approvals, although thyssenkrupp does not expect the competent authorities to have any reservations.
The proceeds from the transaction will remain within the company. They are to be used to the extent necessary to reduce debt and to lower structural costs. Specifically, the company plans to partially fund its pension obligations. Alongside cash, the re-investment in the elevator business will be used for this purpose. In addition, thyssenkrupp plans to use a part of the proceeds to reduce financial debt. As a result, annual cash outflow for interest and pension payments are expected to be significantly lowered. Furthermore, the proceeds shall be used to a reasonable extent to advance the development of the remaining businesses and the portfolio. In total, the free cash flow before M&A is to be brought into positive figures within the next two years.
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Email: claus.ehrenbeck@thyssenkrupp.com
Peter Sauer
Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 (201) 844-536791
mailto: press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|985729
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
985729 27-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]