DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Restatement according to IAS 8 within the scope of the consolidated financial statements 2019
2020. február 28., péntek, 11:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
On the basis of the analyses, the correction of the total operating revenue amounts to EUR 4.9 million, of which EUR 3.6 million relates to 2018 and EUR 1.3 million to earlier years. The correction will be made by retrospectively adjusting the previous year"s figures in the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019. As a result of the adjustment, the EBITDA of the MAX Automation Group as well as the core business will each increase by EUR 4.9 million.
For the full year 2019, the Group will achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and, excluding the first-time application of IFRS 16 (Leasing), a minus of maximum EUR 6 million, according to provisional calculations. This is within the previous forecast of minus EUR 6 million to minus EUR 10 million. According to preliminary calculations, MAX Automation expects EBITDA in its core business to be at least EUR 31 million. The previous forecast had assumed a range of EUR 26 million to EUR 28 million. The IFRS 16 effect will have an additional positive EBITDA effect on the Group of around EUR 4 million.
For the group sales, preliminary calculations indicate an amount to around EUR 425 million (forecast EUR 400 million to EUR 420 million). For the core business, MAX Automation expects sales of approximately EUR 339 million. The forecast had envisaged a range of EUR 320 to 330 million.
The information in this notification is preliminary.
The complete consolidated financial statements of MAX Automation SE for fiscal year 2019 will be published on 17 March 2020 and will be available for download at www.maxautomation.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|985991
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
985991 28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
