Duesseldorf, 28 February 2020 - MAX Automation SE ("MAX Automation") will retroactively adjust its prior-year figures in the context of the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019. This is due to irregularities in the valuation of inventories in 2018 and earlier, which were identified, reported (ad hoc release 19 December 2019) and now confirmed during the audits of the annual financial statements of iNDAT Robotics GmbH ("iNDAT"), a subsidiary of MAX Automation. These are primarily due to deficiencies in iNDAT"s internal control system, which have since been corrected.

On the basis of the analyses, the correction of the total operating revenue amounts to EUR 4.9 million, of which EUR 3.6 million relates to 2018 and EUR 1.3 million to earlier years. The correction will be made by retrospectively adjusting the previous year"s figures in the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019. As a result of the adjustment, the EBITDA of the MAX Automation Group as well as the core business will each increase by EUR 4.9 million.

For the full year 2019, the Group will achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and, excluding the first-time application of IFRS 16 (Leasing), a minus of maximum EUR 6 million, according to provisional calculations. This is within the previous forecast of minus EUR 6 million to minus EUR 10 million. According to preliminary calculations, MAX Automation expects EBITDA in its core business to be at least EUR 31 million. The previous forecast had assumed a range of EUR 26 million to EUR 28 million. The IFRS 16 effect will have an additional positive EBITDA effect on the Group of around EUR 4 million.

For the group sales, preliminary calculations indicate an amount to around EUR 425 million (forecast EUR 400 million to EUR 420 million). For the core business, MAX Automation expects sales of approximately EUR 339 million. The forecast had envisaged a range of EUR 320 to 330 million.



Detailed financial information

The information in this notification is preliminary.

The complete consolidated financial statements of MAX Automation SE for fiscal year 2019 will be published on 17 March 2020 and will be available for download at www.maxautomation.com.



