Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.02.2020 / 12:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Grede

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
34.50 EUR 10729.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 5175.00 EUR
34.40 EUR 28173.60 EUR
34.35 EUR 51387.60 EUR
34.30 EUR 7168.70 EUR
34.25 EUR 6815.75 EUR
34.50 EUR 3622.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 6382.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 8625.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 3450.00 EUR
34.45 EUR 13091.00 EUR
34.20 EUR 23290.20 EUR
34.50 EUR 3967.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.37577 EUR 171878.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
