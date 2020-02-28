DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG


/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures






Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance








28.02.2020 / 12:59




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on

28 February 2020 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020

(01/04/2019-31/12/2019):



- Sales revenue: EUR 36.2 million (EUR 29.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- EBITDA: EUR 11.1 million (EUR 8.3 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- EBIT: EUR 7.4 million (EUR 6.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 7.8 million (EUR 8.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 29.7 million as of 31 December 2019 (EUR 30.7 million as of 31 December 2018)



Sales revenue amounted to EUR 13.8 million during the third quarter (01/10/2019-31/12/2019) of the fiscal year 2019/2020 (EUR 11.9 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.3 million (EUR 3.5 million in the same period of the previous year).



Please access the report via the following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 28 February 2020

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62















